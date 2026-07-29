PMI invoices up 8% in Q2: Healthcode

The medical invoice clearing firm processed 3.2m invoices for private healthcare providers in Q2, which it said is worth around £1.5bn. This follows year-on-year growth of almost 7% in Q1, when PMI invoices generated more than £1.5 billion for healthcare providers, rising by over 11% compared with Q1 2025. In Q2, invoice volumes exceeded one million in each month for the second quarter running, bringing the total invoice volume to 6.3 million for the year-to-date. Most invoices in Q2 were for outpatient care, the total invoice volume for this was 2.9m in the quarter, rising by 8.5%...