PMI invoices up 8% in Q2: Healthcode

Invoice volumes for private medical insurance (PMI) increased by nearly 8% year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, according to Healthcode.
The medical invoice clearing firm processed 3.2m invoices for private healthcare providers in Q2, which it said is worth around £1.5bn. This follows year-on-year growth of almost 7% in Q1, when PMI invoices generated more than £1.5 billion for healthcare providers, rising by over 11% compared with Q1 2025. In Q2, invoice volumes exceeded one million in each month for the second quarter running, bringing the total invoice volume to 6.3 million for the year-to-date. Most invoices in Q2 were for outpatient care, the total invoice volume for this was 2.9m in the quarter, rising by 8.5%...
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