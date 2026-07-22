Mental health remains one of the UK's most pressing health challenges, yet it is often under-addressed in its early stages. Too often, support is only available or accessed once conditions have deteriorated, highlighting the growing need for prevention and earlier intervention. VitalityHealth CEO Dr Arun Thiyagaran explains how private medical insurance is evolving to help close that gap

As a society, we are now far more open around mental health. What was once considered a taboo subject has now seen high-profile figures talking candidly about their own mental health challenges.