Mental health remains one of the UK's most pressing health challenges, yet it is often under-addressed in its early stages. Too often, support is only available or accessed once conditions have deteriorated, highlighting the growing need for prevention and earlier intervention. VitalityHealth CEO Dr Arun Thiyagaran explains how private medical insurance is evolving to help close that gap
As a society, we are now far more open around mental health. What was once considered a taboo subject has now seen high-profile figures talking candidly about their own mental health challenges.
However, new research from Vitality shows that while many people recognise the importance of mental wellbeing, engagement remains low. Only 40% of UK adults say they regularly take time to look after their mental health, while more than a quarter have avoided seeking support altogether because they didn't know where to go[1]. At the same time, public health spending on mental health services has fallen in recent years, now receiving less than 9% of NHS funding[2].
This gap between awareness, action and access to support is critical. Left unaddressed, early symptoms can develop into more serious conditions, with wide-reaching consequences for individuals, employers and society. Already, 61% of workers say poor mental health has impacted their productivity[1] and mental health remains one of the leading causes of economic inactivity, particularly among younger generations[3].
As the role of private medical insurance (PMI) continues to evolve in response to rising demand and changing customer expectations, there is a growing shift towards prevention, early intervention and everyday support, alongside traditional diagnostics and treatment. Here are four ways PMI is helping to deliver better mental health outcomes.
[1] Research conducted by Opinium among 2000 UK adults in April 2026
[2] "Mental health services are being set up to fail"
[3] Breaking Barriers: Supporting mental health to boost economic growth - Mental Health UK