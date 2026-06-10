PMI admissions hit fourth record year in a row: PHIN

Consultancy, Broadstone, analysed data from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) and NHS England. It found there were 670,000 admissions funded by private medical insurance (PMI) in the UK last year. This is the highest level recorded, increasing by 5,000 from 665,000 in 2024 to mark the fifth consecutive year of growth. This was partly due to the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 hitting the highest quarter on record at 175,000 PMI-funded admissions, surpassing the previous record quarter of 170,000 in Q1 2024. The third quarter (162,000) and fourth quarter (168,000) in 2025 we...