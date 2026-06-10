PMI admissions hit fourth record year in a row: PHIN

Fifth consecutive year of growth

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Data has found that insurance-funded private health admissions hit its fourth record year in a row in 2025, as NHS waiting lists for hospital treatment fell to its lowest level in three years.

Consultancy, Broadstone, analysed data from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) and NHS England. It found there were 670,000 admissions funded by private medical insurance (PMI) in the UK last year. This is the highest level recorded, increasing by 5,000 from 665,000 in 2024 to mark the fifth consecutive year of growth. This was partly due to the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 hitting the highest quarter on record at 175,000 PMI-funded admissions, surpassing the previous record quarter of 170,000 in Q1 2024. The third quarter (162,000) and fourth quarter (168,000) in 2025 we...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Robert Sinclair joins LSL FS

Simplybiz introduces AI file checking service

More on PMI

PMI admissions hit fourth record year in a row: PHIN
PMI

PMI admissions hit fourth record year in a row: PHIN

Fifth consecutive year of growth

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 June 2026 • 3 min read
Private health admissions up 23% since pre-pandemic: PHIN
PMI

Private health admissions up 23% since pre-pandemic: PHIN

953,000 admissions in 2025

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 June 2026 • 1 min read
PMI claims satisfaction rises despite consumer fall in trust
PMI

PMI claims satisfaction rises despite consumer fall in trust

Fairer Finance's Trust in PMI Index

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 May 2026 • 3 min read