amii appoints Charlie Francis to executive committee

Francis is managing director of Howha PMI, he began his career in private medical insurance as an apprentice intermediary in 2018. He went on to set up his own business, Howha PMI, in 2023, which joined amii as an intermediary member the following after. Amii's executive committee, which comprises professionals from across the health and wellbeing sector, aims to help guide the association's strategic direction and support its members. Francis said: "The health and wellbeing sector continues to evolve rapidly, creating both opportunities and challenges for advisers, insurers and c...