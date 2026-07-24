amii appoints Charlie Francis to executive committee

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has appointed Charlie Francis to its executive committee.
Francis is managing director of Howha PMI, he began his career in private medical insurance as an apprentice intermediary in 2018. He went on to set up his own business, Howha PMI, in 2023, which joined amii as an intermediary member the following after. Amii's executive committee, which comprises professionals from across the health and wellbeing sector, aims to help guide the association's strategic direction and support its members. Francis said: "The health and wellbeing sector continues to evolve rapidly, creating both opportunities and challenges for advisers, insurers and c...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.