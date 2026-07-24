The adviser additions came as network Rosemount reported revenue growth of 35% for the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2025. This was driven by a 60% rise in investment revenues, 41% growth in protection and a 39% uptick in mortgage business revenues, according to Rosemount. Advisers to join Rosemount in the half included: Daniel Sinclair, Investor First Broker Tom Jagger, Castle Stonebridge Lorna Clark, WR Ethical Jordan Willis, JW Private Finance James Dixon, Aspiro Financial Chris Anderson, Anderson Wealth Management Daniel O'Sullivan, ...