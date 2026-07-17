St James's Place shares under pressure amid AR departures

St James’s Place (SJP) shares opened lower this morning (17 July) after yesterday’s slide on news of two appointed representative (AR) exits from the group, with at least one joining rival network Soderberg & Partners.
At time of writing, SJP's share price was 1,081p, down 9.9% from Thursday's (16 July) open of 1,200p. The share price fall started yesterday, when reports circulated that two large SJP ARs, Sheffield-based Prospera Wealth Management and South East-based Wellesley Investment Management, had left SJP's network to join a rival. Wellesley Investment Management's offering includes protection advice, on the individual side the firm offers income protection and its corporate financial advice offering includes relevant life plans. Both Prospera Wealth Management and Wellesley Investment M...
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