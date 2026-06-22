Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stepped down today, as, following his victory in the Makerfield by-election on Thursday (18 June), potential challenger Andy Burnham is rumoured to have secured deep support.
Speaking this morning, Starmer pledged to give his successor his "full and unequivocal support". During his speech, Starmer, who became prime minister in July 2024 following Labour's election victory, pointed to a "stronger" economy, an "end to austerity", the "fastest fall in NHS waiting lists for 17 years", workers and renters' rights changes and "the biggest uplift in defence spending since the Cold War" as among key achievements of his time in post. Starmer, who has led Labour for six years, also noted successes as including "ripping out the poison of anti-Semitism, restoring trus...
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