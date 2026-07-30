Just 12 firms recieved FCA bereavement survey: Professional Adviser

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sent its May bereavement survey out to 12 firms, a figure that regulatory and compliance experts identified as surprisingly small.
Following a Freedom of Information request sent by COVER's sister-brand Professional Adviser, the regulator revealed the 12-strong pool of firms was selected to be "representative of those that advise, manage or administer investments". This included platforms, advisers and wealth managers. The FCA said: "We ensured that the sample reflected a mix of different business models, including firms that engage directly with consumers and those that act as intermediaries. The sample also included firms of varying sizes." Sample size The sample size represents "a very small dip in the oc...
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