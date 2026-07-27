FCA's Consumer Duty review finds weak focus on customer outcomes

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found some firms’ monitoring frameworks were not clearly focused on customer outcomes or the risks of harm, following a review into firms’ outcomes monitoring under Consumer Duty.
Over the last year, the regulator's review observed that these firms relied on high-level monitoring without a clear structure for identifying poor outcomes, understanding their causes or taking appropriate action. While the strongest approaches were "structured, evidence-based and focused on using information to identify risks", the FCA said, some firms need to do more to make monitoring "proactive and outcomes-focused, demonstrate how information drives action and test whether interventions are effective". There are also still areas for improvement in how firms use and evidence mana...
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