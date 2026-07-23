The Financial Vulnerability Taskforce, part of the Consumer Duty Alliance, has published an independent guide calling on advisers to “move beyond a pensions-only approach” to retirement planning.
Sponsored by L&G, Transitioning into Retirement – a ‘vulnerable event' and its impact on financial advice and planning - aims to highlight how retirement planning is evolving and provided practical guidance on creating "more holistic, resilient" retirement strategies. According to the taskforce, the Financial Conduct Authority's description of housing wealth as a ‘fourth pillar' of retirement income highlights the need to "move beyond a pensions-only approach" to retirement planning. The Financial Vulnerability Taskforce believes advisers can help clients build greater financial resi...
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