70% of supported employees stay in or return to work: Working to Wellbeing

Success rate down to 43% when off work for more than 12 months

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Working To Wellbeing has launched its inaugural annual Impact Report with its 2025 outcomes data, it said 70% of people to remain in or return to work when they have access to support.

This includes people recovering from cancer (80%), those with a neurodivergent condition (73%) and those going through menopause (87%). Overall, 1,800 patients with cancer have been supported by the provider in the last five years, of which 80% of discharged patients stayed in or returned to work. Looking at long-term conditions, 59% of discharged patients stayed in or returned to work, it recorded a 43% return-to-work success rate. For the 60+ patients who have been supported with neurodiversity since the service launched in 2024, 73% of discharged patients stayed in or returned t...

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Jaskeet Briah
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