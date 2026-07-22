70% of supported employees stay in or return to work: Working to Wellbeing

This includes people recovering from cancer (80%), those with a neurodivergent condition (73%) and those going through menopause (87%). Overall, 1,800 patients with cancer have been supported by the provider in the last five years, of which 80% of discharged patients stayed in or returned to work. Looking at long-term conditions, 59% of discharged patients stayed in or returned to work, it recorded a 43% return-to-work success rate. For the 60+ patients who have been supported with neurodiversity since the service launched in 2024, 73% of discharged patients stayed in or returned t...