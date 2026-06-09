Unpaid carer referrals highest in five years: RedArc

The support service said it received a 37% rise in referrals year-on-year from 2024-2025, the rate at which unpaid carers are seeking support is double what it was five years ago. RedArc said that this rise represents "mounting pressure on unpaid carers, driven by an ageing population, persistent gaps in social care and rising living costs that reduce access to paid support". Caregivers frequently neglect their own needs and face chronic stress, burnout, anxiety, depression, sleep disruption and emotional fatigue, according to RedArc. RedArc cited a Carers UK report which stated 35...