PDG takes 'cautious engagement' approach to secondary life firm We Buy Life Policy

Its statement came in response to discussions in the protection market following the launch of a new UK proposition by We Buy Life Policy (WBLP). The firm targets policies that would otherwise be lapsed, providing a lump-sum payment to clients. In exchange, WBLP becomes the beneficiary and pays the premiums of the sold policies. WBLP is working on a US offering, but this year witnessed its first foray into the UK market. The PDG said it "did not oppose the principle of a secondary market for life insurance policies" in instances where life cover may no longer be required, such as f...