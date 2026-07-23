PDG takes 'cautious engagement' approach to secondary life firm We Buy Life Policy

Consumer outcomes, vulnerability and fair value

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The secondary life market may bring some benefits for UK consumers, but important questions still need to be answered around safeguards, governance and outcome monitoring, according to the Protection Distributors Group (PDG).

Its statement came in response to discussions in the protection market following the launch of a new UK proposition by We Buy Life Policy (WBLP). The firm targets policies that would otherwise be lapsed, providing a lump-sum payment to clients. In exchange, WBLP becomes the beneficiary and pays the premiums of the sold policies. WBLP is working on a US offering, but this year witnessed its first foray into the UK market. The PDG said it "did not oppose the principle of a secondary market for life insurance policies" in instances where life cover may no longer be required, such as f...

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