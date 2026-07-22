Brokers tell me clients always push back on protection. I don't buy it. I've been in enough of these conversations now, directly and through the brokers I work with, to know that most of the resistance people talk about isn't something they discovered. It's something they created. That's a genuinely uncomfortable thing to sit with if you've spent years believing objections are just part of the territory. They're not. They're mostly a symptom of how the conversation was structured. Here's a distinction I use in coaching that tends to land hard the first time someone hears it. The di...