Ash Borland, business coach, Ash Borland Consulting, examines the obstacles and objections in the protection conversation, from origins to overcoming these.
Brokers tell me clients always push back on protection. I don't buy it. I've been in enough of these conversations now, directly and through the brokers I work with, to know that most of the resistance people talk about isn't something they discovered. It's something they created. That's a genuinely uncomfortable thing to sit with if you've spent years believing objections are just part of the territory. They're not. They're mostly a symptom of how the conversation was structured. Here's a distinction I use in coaching that tends to land hard the first time someone hears it. The di...
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