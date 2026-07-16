After a period of marked volatility, the mortgage market is showing some signs of settling. Rates have become more stable and activity remains, but the environment is still finely balanced, with clients continuing to weigh up their options carefully as expectations shift. For many households, higher borrowing costs combined with ongoing cost-of-living challenges mean affordability remains stretched. Clients are still active in the market, but they are more cautious, more considered and more sensitive to change than they have been for some time. For advisers, the urgency may not feel q...