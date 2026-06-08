Workers overestimate sick pay: Vitality

The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 64% of employees said they know what sick pay they would receive, with respondents expecting an average of 12 weeks full pay. Of those asked, 26% of respondents though they would receive 12-24 weeks at full pay should they be unable to work due to sickness or injury. Vitality cited a Government survey which found 37% of employers provided sick pay above the statutory minimum. The survey also showed 36% of people were unsure of or did not know their company sick pay policy, 37% said they would not feel confident financially i...