Botha, current CEO of BetterHome Group, will be tasked with leading the HLP team, its member firms, and its lender and provider partners. The appointment follows BetterHome Group's 2024 investment in HLP, it marks the next stage in the network's development, according to a HLP statement. Botha said: "The UK mortgage market is one of the most sophisticated and entrepreneurial in the world, and HLP sits at the heart of it. "Our focus is to protect what makes HLP special while investing in the areas that will help member firms grow, including technology, data, proposition development,...