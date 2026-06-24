When I first started advising clients, I led with the premium. I'm not proud of it but I did. I found the most affordable option, presented it like I'd done them a favour and waited for the yes. They almost always said yes. Because £9 a month sounds fine. Most things sound fine when the number is small enough. What I didn't understand then was what I was actually doing in that moment. I wasn't advising them on protection. I was teaching them how to think about protection. And what I was teaching them was that the number was the point. That this was a cost to be minimised rather than a...