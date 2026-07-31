Q2 2026 saw major shifts in the mortgage network space, according to consultancy Network Consulting.
It published its ‘League Table' of mortgage networks, measuring the number of appointed representatives (ARs) that joined and left advice networks. Top of the table, according to Network Consulting, was St James's Place (SJP), with 2,655 AR firms. The consultant did state 158 firms had left SJP, with 58 joining in the year to date. In Q2 alone, the table said that the network had seen a net reduction of 46 AR firms. A St. James's Place spokesperson told COVER: "Our HY 2026 results showed an increase in our total number of advisers to 4,951 at 30 June 2026, up from 4,934 at 31 Decem...
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