VitalityLife partners with Swiss Re for claims assessment

VitalityLife has partnered with Swiss Re to deploy the reinsurer’s claims assessment technology across its term and whole of life business.
The technology, dubbed Promise XP, aims to assess complex risk profiles of each claim and triage cases, according to a statement by VitalityLife. The provider said that claims assessors would remain part of the process, but be supported by the technology. According to the two firms, the technology will assess claims, route claims, support validation checks, streamline claims assessment and maintain human oversight. Justin Taurog, CEO, VitalityLife, said: "The point of claim is one of the most important moments in the customer journey and, in life insurance, comes during a challengi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.