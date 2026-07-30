VitalityLife partners with Swiss Re for claims assessment

The technology, dubbed Promise XP, aims to assess complex risk profiles of each claim and triage cases, according to a statement by VitalityLife. The provider said that claims assessors would remain part of the process, but be supported by the technology. According to the two firms, the technology will assess claims, route claims, support validation checks, streamline claims assessment and maintain human oversight. Justin Taurog, CEO, VitalityLife, said: "The point of claim is one of the most important moments in the customer journey and, in life insurance, comes during a challengi...