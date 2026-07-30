Scottish Widows protection market share hits 10.4%

Half-year results

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Scottish Widows has published its half-year results detailing marked growth in its protection market share.

The insurer said that its protection market share increased to 10.4% in the first half of 2026, up from 7.5% in 2025. Scottish Widows highlighted that it paid 99% of life insurance claims in 2025. The provider's figures were down year-on-year in its latest claims statistics. In 2025 it paid out £219m to 11,000 customers, down from paying £236.6m to 11,500 customers in 2024. More broadly, Scottish Widows posted an underlying profit up 70% year-on-year across workplace pensions, protection and investments. Its total profit figure for the first six months of the year was £245m, wit...

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Cameron Roberts
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