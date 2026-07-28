What PM Burnham means for workplace health and social care

“A bigger ask for employers, not a smaller one”

clock • 3 min read

Dave Capper, CEO, Westfield Health, discusses what Andy Burnham's premiership could mean for employers and HR leaders.

Andy Burnham takes office with a record from Greater Manchester that says a lot about his priorities.  He founded the Good Employment Charter, pushed for a real living wage and has consistently argued that good work, fair pay and prevention are fundamental to both productivity and public health.  That's a strong signal he'll place workforce health closer to the centre of economic policy than his predecessors did. For employers, that's a positive development. Burnham has long argued that health is shaped as much by the quality of people's jobs and everyday lives as by the healthcare...

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