What PM Burnham means for workplace health and social care

Dave Capper, CEO, Westfield Health, discusses what Andy Burnham's premiership could mean for employers and HR leaders.
Andy Burnham takes office with a record from Greater Manchester that says a lot about his priorities. He founded the Good Employment Charter, pushed for a real living wage and has consistently argued that good work, fair pay and prevention are fundamental to both productivity and public health. That's a strong signal he'll place workforce health closer to the centre of economic policy than his predecessors did. For employers, that's a positive development. Burnham has long argued that health is shaped as much by the quality of people's jobs and everyday lives as by the healthcare...
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