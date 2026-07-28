What PM Burnham means for workplace health and social care

Andy Burnham takes office with a record from Greater Manchester that says a lot about his priorities. He founded the Good Employment Charter, pushed for a real living wage and has consistently argued that good work, fair pay and prevention are fundamental to both productivity and public health. That's a strong signal he'll place workforce health closer to the centre of economic policy than his predecessors did. For employers, that's a positive development. Burnham has long argued that health is shaped as much by the quality of people's jobs and everyday lives as by the healthcare...