Aviva launches financial confidence programme

The programme has been designed to help people with a learning disability to develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to make informed decisions about their money and increase their independence. It aims to support people with a learning disability to better understand budgeting, bills, benefits, financial choices and their rights, Aviva said. Through the partnership, Mencap is rolling out financial confidence workshops across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The face-to-face workshops will cover topics including managing a budget; understanding income and benefits; financi...