Young adults taking out loans to cover private treatment: The Exeter

According to the provider's Consumer Health and Finance Tracker, 19% of UK adults have used a credit card or personal loan to fund private healthcare. A higher proportion of young adults – those aged between 25-34 - have taken out a loan to cover healthcare costs compared to 3% of those aged 55 and over. Men were found to be more likely to borrow than women, with 23% using credit cards or loans compared to 15% of women. This comes as 21% of UK workers do not save anything each month. Of those who have used private healthcare in the last six months, most paid for this from their ow...