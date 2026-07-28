Young adults taking out loans to cover private treatment: The Exeter

The Exeter has found that a rising number of people have been taking on debt to cover healthcare costs that they cannot meet from savings alone, following high demand for NHS services.
According to the provider's Consumer Health and Finance Tracker, 19% of UK adults have used a credit card or personal loan to fund private healthcare. A higher proportion of young adults – those aged between 25-34 - have taken out a loan to cover healthcare costs compared to 3% of those aged 55 and over. Men were found to be more likely to borrow than women, with 23% using credit cards or loans compared to 15% of women. This comes as 21% of UK workers do not save anything each month. Of those who have used private healthcare in the last six months, most paid for this from their ow...
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