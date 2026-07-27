Funeral costs up 3.3% since the start of 2026

The funeral plan provider has published its Cost of Funerals Research, which studied over 270 funeral directors across England, Scotland and Wales. It found that the average traditional funeral now costs £4,713, rising by £90 in the last three months. Overall, average costs for a traditional funeral increased by 1.95% between July and April 2026, with a total 3.3% rise recorded since January. The research also found a postcode lottery for funeral costs, with the cost difference between of a funeral in the most expensive region (London at £5,898) and the cheapest region (Northeast E...