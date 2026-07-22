Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming ubiquitous in our everyday lives. More than half of UK adults now say they use AI tools, rising to almost 80% among 16–25‑year‑olds[1]. That shift is also reaching into healthcare too. Increasingly, people are turning to AI chabots not just for information, but to help diagnose – and even treat – mental health conditions[2].

In many ways this isn't new. For years, "Dr Google" has been a first port of call. But generative AI raises bigger questions around effectiveness and safety – particularly when people are seeking support at their most vulnerable.

So where should the industry land on AI in mental healthcare and what are some of the ways it can be harnessed to positively improve patient outcomes? We put these questions to Vitality's Clinical Operations Director, Dr Rishi Patel.

In what ways can AI be harnessed to support mental healthcare?

"One of the biggest opportunities lies in accessibility. AI can provide scalable, early‑stage support, meeting people where they are in a confidential and non‑judgemental way and help to triage and direct them to the right care for their needs.

"Importantly though, AI is most powerful when it is embedded within existing care pathways rather than positioned as a stand‑alone solution. A hybrid model, which acts as a digital triage and clinical assessment, such as Vitality's digital mental health pathway, powered by Wysa, allows AI to support clinicians and patients in a joined-up way.

"Looking ahead, as these tools evolve, general‑purpose chatbots will increasingly be able to safeguard, assess risk and signpost appropriately. Generative AI also opens up more personalised and immersive treatment options – such as VR and AR for trauma – and supports better matching of patients to therapies, clinicians and types of care, helping to improve long‑term outcomes.

[1] Passive social media use, AI companionship, and online side hustles: UK adults' media and online lives revealed

[2] Over one in three using AI Chatbots for mental health support, as charity calls for urgent safeguards - Mental Health UK