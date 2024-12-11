Young adults turning to social media for health information

Nearly one third (30%) of young adults have turned to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram in the past year to access health information online, AXA Health has found.
The provider has launched a new report, From search to solution: The prognosis for self-diagnosis in the UK, which surveyed 4,000 UK respondents on how and why people are self-diagnosing. AXA said the increasing use of social media to access health information raises concerns around the accuracy of the information they encounter due to the amount of user-generated content on these platforms. Patients are increasingly using health information online as a first step in their healthcare journey – a trend that is likely to continue in the years to come, the provider added. Over three q...
