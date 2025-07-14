Fairer Finance names chair of consumer advisory board

Independent consumer group and ratings provider, Fairer Finance, has appointed Helene Brichet as chair of its consumer advisory board (CAB).
The CAB oversees the group's activities, scrutinising its commercial relationships, research, ratings, campaigning efforts and media commentary to "uphold transparency and independence", Fairer Finance detailed. Brichet has served as a CAB member for four years and will replace Chris Pond as he departs to chair the FCA's Financial Services Consumer Panel. Most recently, Brichet was chief financial officer of Capital One UK where she supported its growth, digitalisation and customer outcomes in the UK credit card market. She is an executive coach, mentor and trustee, with more than ...
