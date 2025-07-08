36% of women reluctant to have breast screenings

Research from Nuffield Health has shown that 36% of women would be reluctant to undergo a breast screening if they found a lump or abnormality.
Of the 2,000 women surveyed, 12% said they had found a lump or abnormality and had not sought medical support. The women who answered the survey listed the key reasons for avoiding checks. Of those who had undergone a test, 40% reported experiencing pain; 26% cited anxiety; and nearly 15% were concerned about discomfort. Claudia Harding-Mackean, consultant breast surgeon, Nuffield Health Chester Hospital, said: "These findings are concerning but, sadly, not surprising. "For many women, breasts checks can be an ‘out of sight, out of mind' issue. But screening and early diagnosis can...
