Zurich pays out £360m in 2024

The majority of claims were for life insurance policies, which made up over £220m of the total sum paid. The insurer said that it paid out at a rate of 99.8% across nearly 3,500 claims in 2024. Earlier this year Zurich reported an 8% increase year-on-year in its gross written premiums for its life products. The figure now sits at £973 million written across 2024, compared to £901m in the previous year. It's life protection new business value £1,133m, up 5% from £1,080m in 2023. Terminal illness also featured in the insurer's statistics, it paid out £23.5m in claims in 2024, at a ...