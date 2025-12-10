Mutual provider, Shepherds Friendly, has worked with estate planner, Octopus Legacy, to develop a new life insurance offering that aims to address the lack of estate planning among the British public.
Customers are guided through each step in the application with "easy to follow and jargon-free explanations", Shepherds Friendly said, to ensure customers fully understand the level of cover they select. The sign-up experience draws on behavioural science and consumer research, with it being designed to "encourage honesty and reduce anxiety", partly through clear questions and conversational phrasing. According to the provider, the product has been designed to make arranging life cover "simpler and faster", with policies reportedly taking an average of 15 minutes to complete. The ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.