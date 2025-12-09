Young workers expect early retirement due to health

Around 33% of young workers, those aged between 16-24, believed they may need to retire early due to health concerns, AXA Health has found.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK employees, finding that ill-health leading to job losses are common in the workplace, worrying both older workers towards retirement age, but also younger generations. AXA Health said this suggests more needs to be done to support workers with their health throughout their lifetime. One third of young workers said their workplace has prohibited them from leading a healthy lifestyle as they often feel stressed. AXA Health said this highlights that threats to careers includes both physical and mental health. Across all respondents, ill-health was consi...
