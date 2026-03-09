According to LV='s latest Reaching Resilience report, 68% of workers described themselves to be ‘quite' or ‘very' financially resilient.

However, more than 40% of workers said they had no form of protection in place, including cover paid for by themselves or by their employer.

If workers were unable to work for two months or more due to an illness or injury, most would rely on savings, employer sick pay and support from a partner.

The research also found limited understanding of support offered through employer sick pay schemes as 20% of employees said they did not know what sick pay they are entitled to, while 33% were confident they are eligible.

A total of 68% of workers expected support to last 12 weeks or less, which LV= said could increase the risk of financial strain if illness or injury were to prevent them from working.

Looking at households, 41% of working couples required both incomes to meet monthly living costs, which increased to 52% among first-time buyers.

The provider found that nearly half of households would be able to survive for up to three months without an income.

At the same time, 50% of respondents said that should they not be able to work for two months or more, they would feel more financially resilient with insurance that protects their monthly outgoings or pays out a lump sum for serious illness.

When asked to consider their protection risks, 45% of workers said they did not consider serious illness, death, illness or injury that leads to two months off work happening to them over the next decade.

Mike Farrell, protection sales and marketing director, LV=, said the research highlights a clear protection gap between how financially resilient many workers feel and how prepared they are for an interruption to earnings.

"For households managing ongoing debt and increasingly reliant on continuous income, the loss of earnings can quickly have serious financial consequences, particularly where savings or employer support are limited. As a result, it's important for people to seek guidance from a financial adviser," Farrell said.

Jo Miller, managing director, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), said the data reinforces that income protection is a "core component of effective financial planning", particularly in today's uncertain environment.

Miller said: "Too many people still lack the cover they would need to remain financially resilient if their income were disrupted. These findings reinforce why protection should sit at the heart of financial planning and the critical role advisers play in helping clients build resilience that extends beyond savings and short-term support."