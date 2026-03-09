FCA names Chris Knight as director of insurance

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Chris Knight as director of insurance within the regulator’s Supervision, Policy and Competition (SPC) division.
Knight will join the FCA in July 2026 from Legal and General (L&G) where he has worked for the past 17 years. Most recently, Knight has been L&G's chief risk officer - a position he has held for the past five years - and he has been a member of the group management committee. Knight was CEO of L&G Retail Retirement prior to being named group chief risk officer, he held the former role for three years. Elsewhere, the FCA appointed David Lymburn as interim deputy managing director to its Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) on 23 February, 2026. Lymburn has more than 15 years of experi...
