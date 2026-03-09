Openwork appoints chief technology officer

In the role, Jones will be responsible for pushing Openwork's technology transformation programme for the group, as part its growth strategy.

Openwork said this will provide its network of advisers across the UK with digital tools that aim to "empower" them to achieve greater efficiency, mitigate delivery risks, expand their client base and enhance client services.

Jones said: "Technology and AI are radically reshaping the financial advice sector. That's why embracing the latest digital tools is critical to generating efficiency for advisers and enabling them to provide the best service to their clients.

"The Openwork Partnership sits at the heart of this, and I'm delighted to be joining at an exciting time as it spearheads the roll out of pioneering solutions that embrace the benefits of AI, integrate tools and deliver value."

Overall, Jones has more than 20 years of experience across wealth management investment platforms, fintech and consultancy.

He joins from wealth manager, Brooks Macdonald, where he was responsible for technology strategy, developing digital platforms and overseeing data and IT operations.

Previously, Jones was CTO at Redington, as well as CTO and strategic development director at Seccl where he led product and technology development for an investment infrastructure platform.

Rob Barker, CEO, The Openwork Partnership, said: "Our ambitious growth strategy, supported by our partnership with Bain Capital, places technology at the heart of our plans to deliver better and stronger solutions for advisers and clients.

"Adam's experience and track record will be instrumental in implementing and accelerating a sustainable new technological framework to help our adviser community and their clients to prosper."