Fintel acquires Pearson Ham's insurance pricing data business

The firm said the deal, completed through its adviser technology and ratings arm Defaqto, will improve its product and pricing data capabilities across the UK personal lines insurance market. The acquisition comprises an initial cash payment of £7.5m, with a further £3.5m in deferred consideration to be paid in April and July 2026. Fintel said the transaction will be earnings accretive for the full year ending 31 December, 2026. Pearson Ham's market pricing business provides proprietary pricing data to the UK insurance industry. Product and pricing data will be combined with gen...