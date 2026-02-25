Iress has reported growth in its UK business for full year 2025, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 43% to £12 million from £8.4m in FY24.
The technology provider said the performance in its UK business was driven by new client wins in its wealth division, continued focus on client success and innovation in its Sourcing division, alongside ongoing cost discipline. Iress recorded revenue growth of 2% compared to the year prior, with operating expenses down 5.2% year-on-year. Andrew Russell, group CEO and managing director, Iress, said the provider's financial results in FY25 were ahead of guidance. "We have successfully simplified the company into a focused Wealth and Trading & Market Data software business. In FY25, w...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.