The technology provider said the performance in its UK business was driven by new client wins in its wealth division, continued focus on client success and innovation in its Sourcing division, alongside ongoing cost discipline. Iress recorded revenue growth of 2% compared to the year prior, with operating expenses down 5.2% year-on-year. Andrew Russell, group CEO and managing director, Iress, said the provider's financial results in FY25 were ahead of guidance. "We have successfully simplified the company into a focused Wealth and Trading & Market Data software business. In FY25, w...