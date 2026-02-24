One in five adults have made panic-driven financial decisions

Around 39% of UK adults feel anxious when they think about money, which is affecting wellbeing, behaviour and decision making, according to Money Ready.
The financial charity surveyed 3,000 UK adults, finding that money worries were keeping adults up all night (21%), causing issues in relationships with their partners (15%) and causing them to withdraw from their social circle (14%). Additionally, 21% of adults reported having made "bad" and "panic-driven" financial decisions, such as taking on debt, to cope with the immediate stress and to try to solve their financial worries. Respondents also expressed shame in their lack of financial knowledge (27%), with barriers to taking action including finding learning more about money overwhe...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.