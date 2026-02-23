Around 80% of UK adults believe that younger generations are financially worse off today than two decades ago, agreeing that it is harder for young adults to now save, according to research by Hymans Robertson Personal Wealth.
The primary reasons cited for this included the rising cost of living (59%) and increasing housing costs (43%) as key pressures. Nearly three quarters (74%) of over 55s agreed that young adults have a much harder time getting ahead financially. Ollie Le Farge, corporate client manager, Hymans Robertson Personal Wealth, said: "All generations recognise the financial strains that are leaving many young people vulnerable and reducing their motivation to build an emergency fund and save for the future. "This is striking, as it is often assumed that each generation believes they had jus...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.