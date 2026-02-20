Healthy life expectancy drops to lowest recorded level

The data showed that UK males can expect to spend 60.7 years (77% of life) in "good" general health, compared to 60.9 years (73%) for females. These mark a drop of 1.8 years and 2.5 years, respectively, compared with the last non-overlapping reporting period (2019-2021). Despite "modest" increases in life expectancy since 2019-2021, the ONS said that healthy life expectancy at birth in the UK decreased to its lowest level since it began tracking this in 2011-2013. David Cooper, director, Just Group, said this is a worrying trend that will have a significant impact on some people's ...