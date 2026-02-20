IPT receipts hit £7.7bn in January 2026

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts have recorded £7.7 billion in the first 10 months of financial year 2025/26, according to HMRC data.
This marks a £134 million increase on the same period last year, when IPT receipts stood at £7.56bn for the first 10 months of 2024/25. This contributed to a record annual total of £8.88bn. In January 2026, £872 million was collected for the Treasury, marking a record for this month, following the £43m recorded in December 2025. At this time, the IPT haul increased to £6.8bn in the first nine months of 2025/26. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "With only two months of the financial year remaining, IPT receipts are expected to reach yet another record high, with ...
