IPT receipts hit £7.7bn in January 2026

This marks a £134 million increase on the same period last year, when IPT receipts stood at £7.56bn for the first 10 months of 2024/25. This contributed to a record annual total of £8.88bn. In January 2026, £872 million was collected for the Treasury, marking a record for this month, following the £43m recorded in December 2025. At this time, the IPT haul increased to £6.8bn in the first nine months of 2025/26. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "With only two months of the financial year remaining, IPT receipts are expected to reach yet another record high, with ...