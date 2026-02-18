FCA CEO confirms 'less rules' in regulator's approach

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) CEO, Nikhil Rathi, has set out a shift in the regulator's approach, moving away from writing new rules in favour of using the Consumer Duty and supervisory tools to address market failures.
Speaking as a guest on the Fairer Finance podcast, Rathi acknowledged that "not every problem is going to be solved quickly by doing big interventions, more rules, bans, guidance". "I think that there's a whole range of influences that are informing our willingness to write lots of new rules…. we're moving to an outcomes-based approach, and that will mean less rules in the future because we think the Consumer Duty will do a lot of the work for us," he set out. Rathi then highlighted the regulator's approach to enforcement action. "The Treasury, I think, weren't pretty secret ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.