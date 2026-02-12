FCA Market Study: PDG 'expected different conclusion' on loaded premiums

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has published its response to the interim findings of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Pure Protection Market Study, including responding to the regulator's stance on loaded premiums, helping close the protection gap, and reviewing cover.
The FCA released the interim findings at the end of January 2026, in which the regular said the protection industry is mostly working well for customers. It noted complaints are low, acceptance rates are high and paid claims benefit hundreds of thousands of customers every year. However, one key area in the report that has already been criticised by industry participants is the FCA's stance on loaded premiums. The regulator said it found little evidence that loaded premiums equate to higher prices for customers compared to non-loaded products. In its statement, Emma Thomson, chair of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.