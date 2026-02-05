PMI sees highest new complaints for protection: FOS

Q3 2025/26

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has revealed new complaint levels received between October and December 2025 (Q3 2025/26), with private medical or dental insurance topping the list for protection products.

Across all financial products, the FOS upheld 27% of new cases it resolved in Q3 in favour of the consumer. Private medical or dental insurance saw the highest level of new complaints (495) among protection products in this period, with an uphold rate of 19%. This was followed by income protection which had 246 new complaints (24% upheld), term assurance with 211 new complaints (19% upheld) and critical illness cover with 149 new complaints (12% upheld). Reviewable whole of life assurance followed with 118 new complaints (35% upheld), with non-reviewable whole of life assurance rec...

