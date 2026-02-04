Seven in 10 employees pretending to be well at work

The health provider surveyed 1,000 UK employees and 500 HR decision makers, finding a rise in pleasanteeism, the pressure employees feel to "appear fine" at work despite physical or mental ill-health. Lime Health said the issue is becoming embedded in workplace culture, with the percentage of employees sometimes pretending to be well at work having increased by 18% from 2021. The primary reasons for hiding health concerns in the workplace included money worries (49%), a lack of understanding from management (26%) and negative stigma around health (19%). Shaun Williams, founder and ...