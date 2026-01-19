41% of workers want weight-management drugs in health plans

Around 41% of UK employees believe their employer should cover weight-management drugs in workplace healthcare plans, Howden Employee Benefits has found.
According to the broking group's report, Changing Face of Employee Health, 26% of UK employees have already used one type of blockbuster GLP-1 weight-management drug such as Ozempic. Howden said this is putting pressure on businesses to reconsider their approach to employee health, with 44% of employers to redo their healthcare plans to meet evolving employee needs. However, balancing the financial cost of this is reportedly creating new challenges for businesses; the increase in usage of these drugs has meant that 50% of UK businesses covering weight-management drugs now view them as...
