A low take-up of protection has been found in the UK, with 14% of adults holding an income protection policy, according to Iress.
The Iress Financial Readiness Index found that 19% of UK adults were "adequately" protected against unexpected health or financial shocks, despite 41% stating they have "sufficient" cover. Alistair Morgan, UK CEO, Iress, said the findings show a clear disconnect between how protected people feel and the reality of their cover. "That current gap represents millions of households who may be far more exposed to potentially life-changing events than they realise," Morgan said. The technology provider added that where advice was taken, outcomes were often stronger. Among those who so...
