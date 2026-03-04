The Iress Financial Readiness Index found that 19% of UK adults were "adequately" protected against unexpected health or financial shocks, despite 41% stating they have "sufficient" cover. Alistair Morgan, UK CEO, Iress, said the findings show a clear disconnect between how protected people feel and the reality of their cover. "That current gap represents millions of households who may be far more exposed to potentially life-changing events than they realise," Morgan said. The technology provider added that where advice was taken, outcomes were often stronger. Among those who so...