The new product suite includes life insurance, critical illness cover - which has been enhanced to provide cover for 52 conditions - and over 50s life insurance, which NatWest said aims to help widen eligibility and access to protection. All products are underwritten by Aviva, NatWest protection customers will be able to access added-value health and wellbeing benefits through the Aviva Digicare+ app. Homebuyers will be able to obtain quotes and apply for protection cover through an online journey. NatWest said that life insurance is now more prominent across its digital mortgage c...