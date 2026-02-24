CIExpert to expand Critical Thinking report to IP market

Report slated for 12 March, 2026

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Comparison tool, CIExpert, has announced the launch of the second edition of its Critical Thinking report, offering an analysis of the UK protection market.

The report, which is slated for 12 March, 2026, will expand its scope to include income protection (IP) research alongside the critical illness cover (CIC) analysis. It will include insights from 10,000 consumers and 225 advisers. Early findings from the latest edition reportedly show that the CIExpert-led 'Single is Best' campaign from the 2024 report is creating change across the market, CIExpert said. The campaign has been supported by more than 235 individual pledges and 100 company commitments, including from intermediaries LifeSearch and Reassured. The Single is Best campaign...

Jaskeet Briah
