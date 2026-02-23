Nearly half (43%) of UK working adults hold no personal protection, with men more likely than women to hold a policy, LV= has found.
According to the provider's fourth Reaching Resilience Report, there was lower uptake of term life insurance (29%), critical illness cover (25%) and income protection (25%) compared to pet insurance (33%). LV= said this leaves many potentially exposed if illness or injury were to impact their ability to work. Looking at the gender disparities among respondents, LV= found that men were more likely than women to hold life insurance (31% vs 26%), critical illness cover (27% vs 23%), income protection (28% vs 22%) and private health insurance (32% vs 26%), while uptake of pet insurance wa...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.